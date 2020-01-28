|
|
(40+ years as a stock trader on the floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange) - passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Barney, in his 86th year, was predeceased by his loving wife Shirley (nee Hebert 2014). Loving father of Jeffrey Alec Miller and his wife Rose. Cherished grandfather of Zachary and Brett. Dearly remembered by his step-daughter Joanne Knight, by his step-granddaughter Stephanie and by all his great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and by his dear friends, Marg Locke (John deceased) and Shawn and Doreen Thurston. In keeping with Barney's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Thursday, January 30 from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11:00 A.M. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay with a light fare reception to be held at the Stoddart Funeral Home. If desired, memorial donations to the United Way of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. On-line condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020