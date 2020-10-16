1/1
Alexandra Sandrene RENNIE
Peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 76. Sandrene (nee McGinlay), dearly beloved wife of Eric and former wife of the late Barry Walker. Loving mother of Kevin and Ryan Walker, and dear stepmother of Dan Bowie and Sylvia Vampa. Sister of Michael McGinlay and the late Ethel Martin. Sadly, missed by Krystal and many grandchildren and their families. Aquamation followed by inurnment at Gourock Cemetery, Scotland, at a later date. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. If desired, condolences to the family may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
