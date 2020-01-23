Home

Highland Park Funeral Centre
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Alfred Bernard "Fred" Porter

At his residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Boon) for 55 years. Loving father of Nicole, Chad (Lindsay) and Tanya. Cherished grandfather of Allisa, Julia and Isabella. Dear brother of Edith Stanlick (Roy), Charlie (Mary), Joe (Vickie), Dave (Sandy) and Tony (Theresa). Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held. In memory of Fred, donations to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
