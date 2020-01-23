|
At his residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in his 75th year. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Boon) for 55 years. Loving father of Nicole, Chad (Lindsay) and Tanya. Cherished grandfather of Allisa, Julia and Isabella. Dear brother of Edith Stanlick (Roy), Charlie (Mary), Joe (Vickie), Dave (Sandy) and Tony (Theresa). Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Fred's Life will be held. In memory of Fred, donations to the Lakefield Animal Welfare Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020