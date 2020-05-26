Peacefully with his son by his side at Centennial Place on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of the late Leona (nee Ball). Loving father of Martin (d. Cindy), Kathryn (Rick), and Karen. Dear grandfather of Matthew (Amy), Michelle (Steve), Melissa (Mike), Chad (Natasha), Travis (Samantha), Deanne (Brad) and Jeffrey (Christine). Proud great grandfather of 18 great grandchildren. Brother of Joyce (Dan). Predeceased by his brother Earl and sister Doris. Allan was greatly loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. Allan had been a dairy farmer all his life and truly enjoyed and was passionate about what he did. A private burial has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the Centreville Presbyterian Church in South Monaghan. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 26, 2020.