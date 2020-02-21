|
|
At Orillia, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Alma (Bickell) McMillan of Beaverton was the beloved wife of the late Cliff McMillan. Loved mother of Ernest (Jean) McMillan of Owen Sound and Lynn (Rae) Wesley of Beaverton. Dear grandmother of Rob (Kristy), Neil (Shelley), Melissa, Lynnette, great-grandmother of Katie, Braedon, Andrew, Rowen, Ethan and Kylee. Predeceased by her parents James and Katie (Wires) Bickell. Sister of Ruth Shaw, Grace Lamb, late John Bickell, Elva Dahms, Audrey Langman, Joe (Joanne) Bickell, George (Shirley) Bickell, Katherine (George) Langman, Helen (Bart) Vanderlans and Donald Bickell. Survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Mangan funeral Home, Beaverton on Monday 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew's United Church, 523 Simcoe Street, Beaverton on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Interment Stone Church Cemetery, Beaverton. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Alma to Beaverton-Thorah-Eldon Historical Society, Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Andrew's United Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 21, 2020