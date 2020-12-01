1/1
Althea Joyce "Al" SHERIDAN
Peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital with her family by her side on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 81. Althea Sheridan (nee Ball) was the beloved wife of the late Andrew "Grant" Sheridan and the late Eldon Arsenault. Loving mother of Wayne (Linda), Diana Sheridan, Heather Sheridan, Layne (Laura), Timothy, Kimberly Rose, Tamara Schendera (Ted) and the late Lonnie (the late Sharon and survived by Dee), and the late Richard. Lovingly remembered by 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Rolland Ball (Melanie) and the late Orland Ball (survived by Hilda), and Brenda Walker (the late Ron and survived by Dave). Al will be remembered by her many nieces, nephews and friends. She leaves her family and friends with many fond memories of her resilience, strength and selflessness. Her love of animals and others through her volunteering was a testament to her kindness. The memory of her tireless cooking for family and friends, her pickles, canning, meals, and pies, will always be cherished. Al will be deeply missed by her furry best friend Piper, and by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Al, donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes or the Women's Resources would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Dec. 1, 2020.
