Born: September 4, 1940 in Davis Co. IN Died: November 4, 2020 in Cameron, ON Age: 80 Years and 2 months Owner of Fresh Taste Bakery on Hallow Tree Rd., Cameron, ON 1999-2017 Leaves to mourn his wife Bertha Kauffman, 4 sons and 7 daughters, Gideon and Linda Stoll (Unity ME), Philip and Esther Stoll (Evart, MI), Rebecca Stoll (Lindsay, ON), Amos and Rachel Kuhns (Scottville, MI), Ruth Stoll (Brownsville, KY), Henry and Anna Herschberger (Cobleskill, NY), Reuben and Lois Nisley (New York Mills, MN), Simon and Emma Stoll (Unity, ME) Wyman and Naomi Yoder (Marion, MI), Luke and Lydia Geiser (Caneyville, KY), Alvin and Mary K. (Copemish, MI) Mark and Salome Oliver (Millersburg, OH), and 54 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Pre-deceased in death by parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters and 1 grandchild. A service was held at his residence in Cameron, Ontario.