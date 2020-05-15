Alvin BENNETT
After a short illness on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in his 86th year. Devoted husband to his loving wife Margaret (nee Smith) (2006). Dear brother to sister Beverley, and brothers Ted and Bill (deceased). A kind, generous and gentle man, Al will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, his extended family and all his friends. A proud member of our Canadian Armed Forces for 25 years, Al joined the Army in 1957 and his first tour of duty was in Germany as a Peacekeeper. He was an avid curler, he enjoyed a game of golf, he was a loyal Toronto Maple Leaf fan and he loved Country and Western music. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, May 14th at the St. Aloysius/ Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery, Fenelon Falls. In memory of Al donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the C.N.I.B. would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences, video condolences or memorial donations can be made at www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
