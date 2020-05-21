Amy Hynes LYNCH
56, of Peterborough and Columbus, Ohio, passed on 5/7/20 due to complications from health issues. Amy was a graduate of Trent University and enjoyed careers in real estate and in the hotel industry. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Lynch of Hastings, Ontario and Columbus, Ohio, her children Daniel and Jessica Lynch, her parents Murray and Marlene Hynes of Peterborough, and her siblings Daniel and Jennifer Hynes. A private ceremony and cremation will take place in Columbus, Ohio followed by a celebration of life in Peterborough on a date yet to be determined.

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.
