Amy Hynes LYNCH
56, of Peterborough and Columbus, Ohio, passed on 5/7/20 due to complications from health issues. Amy was a graduate of Trent University and enjoyed careers in real estate and in the hotel industry. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Lynch of Hastings, Ontario and Columbus, Ohio, her children Daniel and Jessica Lynch, her parents Murray and Marlene Hynes of Peterborough, and her siblings Daniel and Jennifer Hynes. A private ceremony and cremation will take place in Columbus, Ohio followed by a celebration of life in Peterborough on a date yet to be determined.

Published in Kawartha Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 13, 2020
Amy's hotel family at the Springhill Suites/TownePlace suites will deeply miss her! She Our deepest condolences for her family and friends. We will miss her crazy sense of humor and endless snack options when we were hungry. Thank you Amy for being a light in this hotel! You will never be forgotten.
Ashlee Bryan
Coworker
May 12, 2020
am so very sad to hear about Amy's passing. Amy was the Daughter of friends of mine and one of my Sons Babysitters. Too, too, young. rest peacefully Amy.
Patti Peeters
May 12, 2020
Treasured Friend
Robert Lynch
May 12, 2020
I keep expecting her to walk around the corner with her trivia board in tow looking for a game. A plate that took her 3 seconds to create, and a snappy sarcastic remark we all wish we had of thought of faster. A light we will all miss and love.
jennifer
Family
May 12, 2020
She was kind and sharing person ,Always with smile and kind words for others . Her love for her children and her dogs become daily talk . World loss amazing person . My condolences to her family and love ones .
Mirjana
Coworker
May 12, 2020
a loved one
May 12, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Fred and the family. My deepest sympathies to Amy's entire family. A wonderful, caring friend taken way to soon. May you rest in eternal peace. Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Friend
May 12, 2020
Lauren BELL
May 12, 2020
Always a happy, genuine and caring person to be around. My heart felt sympathy to her family. Amy will keep them smiling in heaven.
Dan Busillo
Friend
