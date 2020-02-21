|
Andrea Jayne Dowdall entered into rest suddenly at home on Sunday, February 16th at the age of 47. Andrea the beloved daughter of Veda Dowdall and the late Paul (1995). Dear sister of Kevin and his wife Jen and Greg and his wife Karyn. A proud aunt to Carly (Connor), Liam, Claire and Patrick. Remembered by her aunt Sharon Monkman and uncle Hugh Lightbody. Andrea will be missed by her lifetime friends and the family at Monck Lake. A celebration of Andrea's life will take place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, February 22nd from 1:00 p.m. until time of family remembrances at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Memorial donations to the ALS Society of Canada can be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 21, 2020