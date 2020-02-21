Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Dowdall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Jayne Dowdall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea Jayne Dowdall Obituary
Andrea Jayne Dowdall entered into rest suddenly at home on Sunday, February 16th at the age of 47. Andrea the beloved daughter of Veda Dowdall and the late Paul (1995). Dear sister of Kevin and his wife Jen and Greg and his wife Karyn. A proud aunt to Carly (Connor), Liam, Claire and Patrick. Remembered by her aunt Sharon Monkman and uncle Hugh Lightbody. Andrea will be missed by her lifetime friends and the family at Monck Lake. A celebration of Andrea's life will take place at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay on Saturday, February 22nd from 1:00 p.m. until time of family remembrances at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow. Memorial donations to the ALS Society of Canada can be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -