More Obituaries for Andrew Burk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Newfer" Burk

Andrew "Newfer" Burk In Memoriam
In loving memory of a beloved husband and father Andrew "Newfer" Burk March 23, 2019 The moment that you left us, our hearts split in two One side filled with memories, the other died with you We often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday But missing you is a heartache that never goes away We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain You see life has gone on without you but will never be the same Love and miss you beyond forever Tracy, Jaxon and Maddox
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 19, 2020
