|
|
After a brief illness at home surrounded by his family. Loving son of Heather and Rob. Dear brother of Samantha (Brendon), Matthew (Shelby) and Tyler. Andrew will also be missed by his furry companion Dixie as well as many extended relatives and friends. A private cremation has taken place and an interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date at Rosemount Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Andrew may be made to the or the Crohn's and Colitis Canada. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 6, 2020