born on December 5, 1927 in Aberdeen, Scotland ~ passed away peacefully alongside his wife Florence May Skilling (Ramsay) at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, ON on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Andy came to Canada in 1951 with Florence where they were married in Montreal, QC. Loving father of Shirley Barnes, Kathleen Jangi (Charanjit), Andrew (Cindi) and Ian (Heather). Proud Granda to Andrea (Trevor), Christy (Lee), Ryan (Jen), Eric (Tawnya), Daniel (Meghan), Sarita (Mandeep), Anita (Daniel), Aran, Laura, Adam, Alana and Natalie. Great Granda to Conner, Kayley, Camden, Brayden, Greyson, Mya, Ayvenn and Asher. Andy retired from the Electrical Safety Authority in 1992, closing out his career as an electrician and chief electrical inspector. A proud member of the Mason's for 74 years and active member of the United Church of Canada, he will be missed by all those who he has touched throughout his life. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Ross Memorial for their care and compassion. A celebration of his life will be held at Cambridge Street United Church in Lindsay on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 6, 2020