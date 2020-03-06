Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Skilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Andy" Skilling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew "Andy" Skilling Obituary
born on December 5, 1927 in Aberdeen, Scotland ~ passed away peacefully alongside his wife Florence May Skilling (Ramsay) at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, ON on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Andy came to Canada in 1951 with Florence where they were married in Montreal, QC. Loving father of Shirley Barnes, Kathleen Jangi (Charanjit), Andrew (Cindi) and Ian (Heather). Proud Granda to Andrea (Trevor), Christy (Lee), Ryan (Jen), Eric (Tawnya), Daniel (Meghan), Sarita (Mandeep), Anita (Daniel), Aran, Laura, Adam, Alana and Natalie. Great Granda to Conner, Kayley, Camden, Brayden, Greyson, Mya, Ayvenn and Asher. Andy retired from the Electrical Safety Authority in 1992, closing out his career as an electrician and chief electrical inspector. A proud member of the Mason's for 74 years and active member of the United Church of Canada, he will be missed by all those who he has touched throughout his life. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Ross Memorial for their care and compassion. A celebration of his life will be held at Cambridge Street United Church in Lindsay on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a is appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -