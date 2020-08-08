NICKELS, Ann “Louise” – Peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospice, Sarnia, Ann Louise Nickels passed away at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late John “Nick” Nickels (2015). Loving mother of Carrie (Kerry) Cashabeck of Petrolia and Greg (Cathy) Nickels of Belle River. Proud grandmother of Katie (Jeff) Steadman of Petrolia, Michelle Cashabeck (Shane) of Calgary, Zach Nickels of London, Jake Nickels and Cameron Nickels of Belle River. Cherished G.G. of Haily and Linkin Steadman. Louise’s family would like to thank Dr. Daniel, Dr. Kim and all of the wonderful V.O.N. staff. A special thank-you to all the caring and compassionate staff at St. Joseph’s Hospice. At Louise’s request there will be no funeral service. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Joseph’s Hospice (www.stjosephshospice.ca
