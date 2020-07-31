l always enjoyed the company of Mrs. (Ann) Power and the Power family when we visited the family house on Rischer Crescent. Ann and Pat were always welcoming even when 3-4 of John's friends would show up at the door. I didn't realize Ann did so much Irish heritage work (kudos!). I knew of Ann and Pat's work for Camp Northern Lights, another worthy cause. I first met the Power Family when they moved to the north end of Ptbo when I was in grade 3 and am happy to say we have stayed connected and remained friends after all those years. Rest in peace, Ann, you will be missed.

Greg Jenish

Friend