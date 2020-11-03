At the Ross Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Born to the late Leo and Lottricia (nee Peake) on September 9, 1933. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Jeffrey. Adoring grandmother of Lucas and Sam. Sadly missed by her siblings Daniel Pearson (Bev), Leona Clark (Ron), Patricia Clarke (Gary) and predeceased by Ellen, Alex, Nancy and Jerry. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Anna Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside has taken place at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Anna Marie, donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital - Palliative Care Unit or the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com