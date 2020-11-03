1/1
Anna Marie (Pearson) MORGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the Ross Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Born to the late Leo and Lottricia (nee Peake) on September 9, 1933. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Jeffrey. Adoring grandmother of Lucas and Sam. Sadly missed by her siblings Daniel Pearson (Bev), Leona Clark (Ron), Patricia Clarke (Gary) and predeceased by Ellen, Alex, Nancy and Jerry. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Anna Marie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside has taken place at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Anna Marie, donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital - Palliative Care Unit or the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved