At Riverview Manor on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her 92nd Year. Beloved wife of the late Ernesto. Loving mother of Paul and his wife Colleen, Julie and her husband Don Ralph, Robert, Ed, and Johnny. Cherished Grandmother of Stefani, Laurie and Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her great-grandchildren. In accordance with her wish's cremation has taken place. In memory of Anna and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family and can be made through the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 18, 2020