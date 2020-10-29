1/1
Anne PATRICK
~(Life member of the Woman of the Moose)~ Annie entered into rest at home on Saturday, October 24,2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Bill Patrick. Loving sister of the late Gary Burley, Helen Morris and Olive Chase. Dearest sister-in-law of Ellen Burley. Annie was cherished and loving aunt to Celina, Cheryl (Craig), Cynthia (Marty) and the late Jody also great aunt to Sarah (Joe), Robert, Candace (Mike), Cory, Cody, Gary Jr. (April), Logan and Mason. Great great aunt to Josh, Elle, Wyatt, Sophia and Edward. Special friend to Linda Thacker, Deanna Reynolds and the Hulland family. Visitation was held at Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street on Tuesday, October 27 from noon until 1:00 pm. a family interment service followed at Salem Cemetery, North Emily at 1:30pm. if desired memorial donations to the organization of your choice may be made through Stoddart Funeral Home or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
