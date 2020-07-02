Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the immeasurable love and respect of her family, with daughters at her side, at the age of 87. Anne was lovingly admitted to Hill House Hospice in Richmond Hill, where she lived out the final six days of her life with dignity, respect, and with the highest standard of care. Anne is the beloved and inspiring mother of seven: Pamela, Audrey (Pat Lawlor), Sandra (Jim Baxter), Carolyn (Ted Kirkpatrick), Leonard, Frank, and Tommy (predeceased). Devoted and adoring Nana to John, Ashley, Jeremy, Rebecca, Brittany, Justin, Lindsay (Seth), Emily, Joshua, and Shawn (Becky). Sweetest Great-Nana to Atticus and his soon to arrive baby brother. Eldest daughter to Mary Kate and Thomas Mannion (predeceased). Loving sister to Mary, Kathleen, Delia, Martin, and Tom (predeceased) and their families. Anne was an Auntie to many nieces and nephews in Ireland and England. A heavenly reunion will ensue with those who have gone before Anne. Anne was born and raised on a farm in County Mayo, Ireland. She left her family at the tender age of 18 and began a new life in Canada in 1957. Anne resided in Richmond Hill for over sixty years and has over the last three decades lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and Pat, and their children: John, Ashley, Jeremy, Rebecca, Brittany, Justin. They will forever and always love and cherish their wonderful memories together. Anne spent many months each year with her daughter Pamela in the Town of Lindsay. Together, with friends, they created great memories and enjoyed lots of adventures, restaurant outings, and much laughter. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Church, followed by a private burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Thornhill. Deepest gratitude is extended to Dr Berger and the Hill House Hospice Team. Your exceptional care, kindness, and compassion towards our Mother is imprinted on our hearts. We are most grateful for donations to Hill House Hospice, in special memory of our dearest Anne McLarnon. You will be forever missed Mom/Nana - until we meet again!



