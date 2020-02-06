|
While surrounded by her loving family, Annemarie passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday February 2nd 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Arthur. Loving and devoted Mother of Sylvia, Bettina (Gary) and Michael (Aleen). Proud Oma of Rebekka, Nicole, and Lukas. Cherished sister of Christa Gegenheimer (Adolf), and the late Gretel Geiss and Hartwig Meixner. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Memorial Reception where we will celebrate Annemaries life on Friday, February 7th. 2020, from 12 Noon to 2 Pm. at Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay ON. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences and donations made be at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020