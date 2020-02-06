Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre
19 Moose Road
Lindsay, ON K9V 0A2
705-324-1988
Resources
More Obituaries for Annemarie Roecken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annemarie Roecken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
While surrounded by her loving family, Annemarie passed away at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Sunday February 2nd 2020 at the age of 80 years. Beloved wife and best friend of Arthur. Loving and devoted Mother of Sylvia, Bettina (Gary) and Michael (Aleen). Proud Oma of Rebekka, Nicole, and Lukas. Cherished sister of Christa Gegenheimer (Adolf), and the late Gretel Geiss and Hartwig Meixner. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Memorial Reception where we will celebrate Annemaries life on Friday, February 7th. 2020, from 12 Noon to 2 Pm. at Lakeland Funeral and Cremation Centre, 19 Moose Road, Lindsay ON. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences and donations made be at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -