It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Anthony (Tony) Walthert on March 22, 2020 in Peterborough, ON. Tony was the loving husband of Marianne (Wey) and father to Henry (Monique), Tim (Lynda) and Linda (Michael). Grandfather to Matthew, Adam, Lindsay, Rachel, Alexandra and Daniella. Great grandfather to Ava, Michael, Luke and Kaylem. He was predeceased by daughter Barbara. After immigrating from Switzerland in 1951, he and Marianne settled in Orillia, Ontario for a few years before moving to Toronto and starting their bakery, Glen Stewart Pastries. When it came time to retire they moved to Peterborough, ON. Tony would never turn down an opportunity to go out fishing with his buddies. He also enjoyed going swimming and bowling and playing a game of cards with his local friends. A friend to many, Tony was always there to lend a hand no matter what the task or request. He will always be remembered for his big heart and generosity. Courageous throughout his lifetime, he faced his final illness with grace and determination. At Tony's request no service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 25, 2020
