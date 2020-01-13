Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ashburnham Funeral Home & Reception Centre
840 Armour Road
Peterborough, ON K9H 2K5
(705) 740-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Arie FUCHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arie Ladislav "Leo" FUCHS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully, at the PRHC Palliative Care Unit on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the age of 98. Leo, dearly beloved husband of Jetty and loving father of Eva (Sidney) Salzman, Nathan, and Marianne (Michael) Olajos. Dear Opa of Uzi (Lilach), Yair (Adi), and Dan (Goni) Salzman, Na-Ama (Arie) Fried, Jonathan Mulliss, and Maria (Olajos) Naor. Great-grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Goldie (the late Shalom) Lahav, the late Olga (Nico) Engelsman, Zvika (Ginya) Fuchs, and three siblings who perished in the Holocaust: Moshe, Israel, and Chanah. Leo will be deeply missed by his beloved dog Sheba. A graveside funeral service was held at Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, donations to PRHC Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -