Peacefully, at the PRHC Palliative Care Unit on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the age of 98. Leo, dearly beloved husband of Jetty and loving father of Eva (Sidney) Salzman, Nathan, and Marianne (Michael) Olajos. Dear Opa of Uzi (Lilach), Yair (Adi), and Dan (Goni) Salzman, Na-Ama (Arie) Fried, Jonathan Mulliss, and Maria (Olajos) Naor. Great-grandfather of 11. Dear brother of Goldie (the late Shalom) Lahav, the late Olga (Nico) Engelsman, Zvika (Ginya) Fuchs, and three siblings who perished in the Holocaust: Moshe, Israel, and Chanah. Leo will be deeply missed by his beloved dog Sheba. A graveside funeral service was held at Lakefield Cemetery. If desired, donations to PRHC Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences to the family at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 13, 2020