Passed away suddenly at the P.R.H.C. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in his 49th year. Arnold worked for various construction companies building homes in the area. Survived by his daughter Corina Geshke (Matt), grandchildren Allie and Hunter, all of B.C., sister Carol Bullock (Dave), brother Art Dunford (Krista), step-siblings Kim Murdoch, Janet Olver (Bob), Wendy Kellar, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Predeceased by parents Kathy Dunford, Aubray and Laurie Dunford, stepbrother Frank Woodbeck, and nephew Jamie Johnson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL at www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
