Passed away at his home with his family by his side on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Dearly loved husband of Anne Budd nee McKague for over 68 years. Devoted father of Dianne DeFenoyl of Toronto, Debra Anne Daw and her husband Brian of Woodstock and Douglas Allan Budd of Scarborough. Loving grandfather of four and great-grandfather of eight. Predeceased by his parents Levi and Mabel Budd.



