Arthur Scroggie

Passed away peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 after a valiant fight with cancer. Devoted husband of Susan, beloved father and stepfather of Hilary (Geoff), Pamela, Jenn (Pete) and Jon (Liz). Cherished grandpa of Elliot, Ashley, Scott, Zach, Sean and Nicholas, and great-grandpa to Jace. Jeff was a fantastic friend, partner and father, an avid reader, collector of books, and golfer, and his loss will be deeply felt. The family would like to thank everyone who cared for and supported him at Ross Memorial Hospital, at home through Central East LHIN and at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Thank you for keeping us connected with him despite COVID- it meant the world to all of us, and to him.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
