Unexpectedly, and with profound sadness, the family of Arthur Thomas Barker, in his 79th year, on April 1st, wish to announce his sudden passing after a brief battle with cancer. Art was the owner and operator of Parkhill Excavating Limited for over 51 years. Beloved husband, best friend and partner of Barbara Anne (McCall) for 58 years. Son of the late Arthur and Annie Barker. Son-in-law of the late Jake and Marjorie McCall. Dearest father of Randy Barker, Wendy Baker (late Gord), Angela Martignetti (Mike O'Brien), Shane Barker (Jeanette). Adored Pops of Kyle Barker (Jade Walker) Craig Barker (Heidi Surette), Cory Barker (Brookelynn Indelicati), Jake Baker (Molly McFadden), Jayden Baker (Kylee), Kayla Baker (Greg Vollering), Karlie Baker (Mike Redpath), Joey Martignetti, Natasha Martignetti (Connor Webdale) Emily Barker, and Hayden Barker. Great-Papa to Cale, Ben, Gordie, Sawyer, Lorelai, Karsyn, Antonio, and Audrey. Dearest brother of Rose Bentlage (Frank), late Marlene Simmons (Jim) and the late Francis Meagher (Michelline). Special brother-in-law of Jean Jones (late Paul), Ken McCall (Shirley), Loreen Arcand (Peter), Gary McCall (Glenna) and the late John McCall. Uncle "Artie" will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his many long time friends. Art (Sure Shot) was an avid hunter his whole life and loved to go to his hunting camp in Coe Hill. He will be sadly missed by the rest of the members: Keith Armstrong, Gerry Reyner, Fred Sawyer, and many others who enjoyed their time at the camp with him, especially his family. He has so enjoyed his 30 years with his "Kawartha Lakes Poker Club" buddies: Terry Fus, Vince Gallant, Dave Woodside, Fred Sawyer, Steve Foster, Chris Mitchell, Ross Athersich, and Steve Pope, especially when he took their money. Art passed on April Fool's Day which, for all who knew him was so fitting. He was always telling jokes, pulling pranks and making everyone laugh, with his great sense of humour, even in his last days. We are all going to miss him so much! Due to the current situation a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the and may be made by contacting the funeral home at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 4, 2020