Passed peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 75. Arvice was the eldest son of the late Arvis and Velma Fisher. Lovingly remembered by his wife Sharron (née Breckon). Devoted Father to Dean Fisher (Sherry) and Cindy McCreight (Ernie). Cherished Grandfather to Clayton (Holly Doner) and Adam Fisher, Bryan, Julie and Scott McCreight. Proud Great-Grandfather of Raina Fisher. Arvice will be fondly remembered by his siblings Betty Thurston (Jack), Ron Fisher (Ellen), Judy Thurston (Jim), Nancy DeGeer (the late Gary), Helen Shea (Bruce), Audrey McGill (the late Vaughan), Joyce Smelt (Bill), Jim Fisher (Cathy), Gary Fisher (Debra), Joan Gray (Bob), Wanda Deyell (Gord), Wendy Law (Mike Jankiewicz), Glen Fisher (Michele) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dear brother-in-law to Doris Youmans (Doug), Marilyn Youmans (the late Barry) and Brenda Haist (Steve Hamlin). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a memorial donation to a would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences can be made through Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 14, 2020