On Monday July 6, 2020, Our Ashley passed away unexpectedly with family close by. Loving Mama to Sophia, Beloved Daughter to Bruce and Sharon Kennedy, Granddaughter to Annabelle Kennedy, Betty Dean, Sister to Amanda (Sean) Thompson, Loving Auntie to Brooklyn and Wyatt Thompson Close cousin to Kyle Parry, Close Family Friend Rob Feddery, Long time Friend Chris Braun, missed by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. She will missed and never forgotten by many. We will remember her as she was, her contagious laugh and Playing at the trailer, loving family and enjoying life. A cremation will take place, and our family will cherish our memories always. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



