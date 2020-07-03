1/1
Passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 28. Attila is survived by his parents Alexander Geczi and Klara Csanyi, twin brother Richard Csanyi, sisters Goldie Nemeth, Sophia Csanyi, and Janice Csanyi; brothers Daniel Ward, Joey Nemeth, Jason Csanyi and David Nemeth; and sister-in-law Tabitha Jorge. Dear uncle of Violet Csanyi. Attila will be missed by "Grandma and Grandpa" Rick and Pat Gerris, Christine and Cindy, Mark, Aly, Rebecca, Grace, and Mariah Gerris. Cherished cousin of Crystal O'Hearn; Gina, Margaret, Shana and Elizabeth Csanyi. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Friday, July 3 from 12:00p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1:00p.m. If desired, a memorial donation can be made to the GoFundMe - Broken Hearted; Let Rescue Begin (4Attila) (https://ca.gofundme.com/f/come-broken-hearted-let-rescue-begin-4attila). Condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
