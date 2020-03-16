|
|
Audrey Bruce (MacEachern) A heartfelt thank you to all who sent flowers,food and kind messages to comfort us in the loss of a dear wife and mother. All of the accolades of Audrey's love,caring and giving character from family,friends and co-workers past and present reinforced even more how truly special she was to all who knew her. Sincere thanks to Mangan Funeral Home and staff (Angie), Bolsover St Andrews Presbyterian Church ladies for the luncheon,Melissa McMillan and Evelyn Chambers for their family reflections and Rev Byron Grace for the touching service. Special thanks to nurse Betty(Nightingale Nursing) and everyone else who stepped forward to care for Aaron while we were away. The outpouring of love and support has truly helped us get through this most difficult time. Mervin and Aaron Michael(Alicia and Brooklynn) "ONE DAY AT A TIME"
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 16, 2020