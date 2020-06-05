Passed away peacefully, at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husband Pierre (d. 2012) and her brother Roy (d. 1991). Will be greatly missed by her children Rich Corbin (Lyn), Barbara Corbin and Wendy Reid (Darryl). Dear grandmother of Elena, Glen, Jemma, Joey and Marcus and step-grandmother to Julie and Laura. Great-grandmother of Prior and Finley and step great-grandmother to Stella. In light of the current situation, a small family service will be held at Sunderland Cemetery. Charitable donations are encouraged for the Canadian Cancer Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.