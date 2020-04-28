Home

Audrey Grace Silver


1928 - 07
Audrey Grace Silver Obituary
Audrey Silver passed away peacefully at Caressant Care on Mary Street, Lindsay, Sunday, April 26th, at the age of 91. Devoted wife to the late Norman Silver (2008) resided in Kinmount for 54 years, where they raised their four children. Also predeceased by her parents Cecil and Violet McNevin. Loving Mother to Lola (John Dettman), Karen (Mike McBride deceased), Larry (Helen) Silver, Paul (Lynne) Silver. Cherished Grandmother to Jill, Marty, Jennifer, Melanie, Carrie, Adam, Robynne, Mary, Jesse and Luke. Great-Grandmother of Lily, Kate, Curtis, Justin, Annabelle, Dorothy, Calvin, Graham, Henry, Cameryn, Kaylynn, Olivia, Eden, Holly and Charlee. Many thanks to the staff of Caressant Care on Mary Street and The Ross Memorial Hospital for the care and kindness shown to our Mother. A small private funeral service was held for the family at the Kinmount Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life may take place at a later date. If desired a memorial donation may be made to Ross Memorial Hospital or the Heart & Stroke.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 28, 2020
