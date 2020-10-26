Entered into rest at Victoria Manor on Saturday October 24 2020, on her birthday at the age of 90. Audrey Warren was the beloved wife of the late Glen "Dutch" Simmons. Loving mother of David Simmons, Scott Simmons and the late Janice Algar. Fondly remembered by her 4 grandchildren Chad, Ryan, Kristin and Caley also two great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Levi. Predeceased by her sister Norma Dowler and Arnold "Bud" Warren. Following cremation a graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery Lindsay. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimers Society of Kawartha Lakes may be made through Stoddart Funeral Home 24 Mill Street Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 26, 2020.