1/1
Audrey Helen SIMMONS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest at Victoria Manor on Saturday October 24 2020, on her birthday at the age of 90. Audrey Warren was the beloved wife of the late Glen "Dutch" Simmons. Loving mother of David Simmons, Scott Simmons and the late Janice Algar. Fondly remembered by her 4 grandchildren Chad, Ryan, Kristin and Caley also two great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Levi. Predeceased by her sister Norma Dowler and Arnold "Bud" Warren. Following cremation a graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery Lindsay. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimers Society of Kawartha Lakes may be made through Stoddart Funeral Home 24 Mill Street Lindsay or online at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved