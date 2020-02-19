Home

Audrey Lorraine (MacEachern) BRUCE

At Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Friday, February 14, 2020. Audrey was the beloved wife of Mervin and the cherished mother of Michael (Alicia Barker and Brooklynn) and Aaron. She will be remembered by her fur baby Maggie. Audrey will be forever missed by her siblings Elizabeth (late Don) Yale of Peterborough, Robert (Lynda) of Woodville, Norman of Woodville, Margaret (Wes) Stone of Lindsay, Ronald (Maryanne) of Woodville, John (Gail) of Woodville, and Jean (Ken) Chilton of Little Britain. Loving aunt and great- aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Catherine (Jewell) McEachern. Family and friends will be received at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4- 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 54 Bolsover Road, Bolsover on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment St. Andrew's Cemetery, Bolsover. Audrey's kindness and love will be missed by all her family and many friends. As an organ donor her kindness lives on in the lives of others. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Audrey to the TGLN, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Mangan Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
