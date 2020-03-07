Home

Audrey Margaret "Peggy" Scarlett-Sinclair

Audrey Margaret "Peggy" Scarlett-Sinclair Obituary
Peacefully at Port Perry Place on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Predeceased by her husbands Don Sinclair and Harry Scarlett (1983). Loving mother of Barry (Camille), Bruce and Roy (Mary). Proud grandma of Karen (Johnnie Peters), Cynthia, Sharon, Laura (Jeffrey Lycett) and Gregory Scarlett (April). Great-grandmother to 17 grandchildren. Peggy was predeceased by her beloved sister Brenda Rae and will be survived by her extended family and friends. Family and friends are invited to call at the NISBETT FUNERAL HOME 600 Monaghan Road on Friday, March 13th, from 10 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. Followed by a reception in the Nisbett Reception Centre. Interment of cremated remains Rosemount Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff of Mapleview Retirement Home in Norwood and the Port Perry Place. Donations in memory of Peggy may be given to the . Online condolences to the family may be given at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 7, 2020
