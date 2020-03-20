|
Gauthier, Audrey Nora October 30, 1919 - March 17, 2020 It is with hearts full of loving memories that the family of Audrey Nora Gauthier share the sad news of her passing on March 17, 2020 in her 101st year. Audrey was predeceased by her dear husband Valere (Vic) Gauthier (d 2003). She was the loving mother of Paula Smith (Ernie d.1998), Lynn Clancy (Mike), Yvonne Cirtwill (Francis), David Gauthier, and Denise Heard (James). Cherished mother in law of Jane Gauthier. Much loved Grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Audrey was born in London England 1919. She married Vic during the Second World War in 1943 and came to Canada as a War Bride in 1946, residing in Bryson Quebec. After moving to and spending several years in Haliburton, the family moved to Peterborough in 1965 where Audrey remained. She touched so many lives over the years with her kind heart and amazing sense of humour, along with her wit and sharp memory, and she will be missed so very much by her family and friends. In light of the recent health events, there will be a Celebration of Audrey's Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 20, 2020