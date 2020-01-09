|
Thank you so Much!! We have been truly blessed for all of the love and support that we have received during the passing of my son A.J. With deepest gratitude we would like to thank the following; - Paramedics, Firefighters, Police and all Emergency Response Staff - Hospital Emergency Staff - Red Zone Hospital Staff - ICY Nursing and Support Staff - Dr. Bishop A huge thank you to my Co-workers for their support and to all of our friends and family who stayed with us at the hospital and provided tremendous support and love. A.J. was blessed with Amazing Friends!! This was evident with all the kindness, love and support that was provided and given At the hospital and the weeks after. Thank you to everyone who sent food, your kindness was and is very much appreciated. Thank you to All who donated to Milo's Educational Fund, and for those who donated anonymously. The thoughtfulness of everyone that attended the celebration of life, who sent flowers, Cards is truly appreciated. A.J. will be forever missed in our hearts and thoughts and we will always remember the great person that he was and strived to be everyday! Love Trudy and Mike