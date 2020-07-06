Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay, Ontario on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 68. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband Tom Herlick. Caring mother to Corey (Tracy) and Adrian (Anita). Proud grandmother to Natasha, Patrick and Damian. Carolyn was predeceased by one brother Steve. Survived by brothers and sisters Bill, Sharon (Langdon), Brian, Jim, Valerie (Betts), Mary Ann (Bannon), Doug, Diane (Bingham), Janet (Bannon) and Susan (Perkins) and brothers in law Terry, Dave, Paul and Dan. Under current restrictive circumstances (covid 19) no visitation or service has been arranged however charitable donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to community charities such as the Kawartha Lakes Food Source or to the Canadian Cancer Society
through either Lakeland Funeral & Cremation Centre or directly through the website of the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com