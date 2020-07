Passed away peacefully in her 78th year at Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 24, 2020. Barb was the beloved partner of Mike Karas for nearly 40 years. Mother of Mike (Angie), Tim (Jodie) and Sean. Predeceased by daughter Kathleen. Grandmother and great-grandmother to many. In memory of Barb, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com