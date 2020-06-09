Barbara Ann BROPHY
Passed away peacefully at Lakeview Manor, Beaverton on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Chris Brophy (April 6, 2020). Loving mother of Tina Vale, Michael (Bonnie), Catherine (Corey) Anderson. Cherished Nan to Josh, Cassandra, Mindy, Christopher, Lindsay, Taylor, Griffin and Grace; and adoring Great-Nan to Danika, Daiya, Darcey, Dax, Dustin and Vivian. Barbara was born in Toronto on May 6, 1938 to Francis Russell (Russ) and Christine Ellen (nee Carter). She is survived by her brother Rick (Sharon) and predeceased by her brothers Fred and Tom. A Celebration of Life now combined with her late husband Chris will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Care City of Kawartha Lakes or Community Care Durham. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
