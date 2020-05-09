Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Bill Collins. Loving mother of Jason Montgomery, Shelly Giles (Shawn), Bill Collins (Lana) and Joe Collins. Proud grandmother of Bradley, Jayson (Danielle), Justin, Reanna and Madison. Great-grandmother of Spencer, Bentley, Sophia and Sawyer. Barbara will be sadly missed by her friends Claudette Ellis and Tanya Scott. Barbara also leaves behind her faithful companion George the Cat. A very special thank you to Anna and Hailey of the PRHC Palliative care unit for their tremendous support of Barbara and Bill. In memory of Barbara, donations to Five Counties Children's Centre would be appreciated by the family in honour of her love of children. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 9, 2020.