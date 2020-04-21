|
ST THOMAS, Barbara Ann December 27, 1931- April 6, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our Mom - Barbara St Thomas (Boyle) She was a volunteer at the Ross Memorial Hospital Gift Shop for many years. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, the late Carl Ronald St Thomas, and her brother William Boyle. Mom is survived by her brother, Peter Boyle (Lynda) of British Columbia, daughters Sharon St Thomas, Lynn Hein (David) and son Stephen St Thomas. Loving Grandmother to Janelle St Thomas Bowes (Jay), Ryan Lynn Portsmith (Scott), Justin Sky (Sonia), Meghan Hein, Shawn St Thomas (Jenn), and Andrew St Thomas. Loving Great-Grandma (Nana) to Logan Bowes, Carter Bowes, Lily Portsmith, Ethan Portsmith, and Audrey St Thomas. As per Barbara's wishes cremation has taken place. A family celebration will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Barbara, donations to Sick Kids Hospital and Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca I Am With You Still I give you this one thought to keep I am with you still - do not weep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamond glints on snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the gentle autumn's rain When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight I am the soft stars that shine at night Do not think of me as gone --- I am still with you still - in each new dawn.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020