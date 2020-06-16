Barbara BARRY
Peacefully at Riverview Manor on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at the age of 72. Dear sister of Joan (d. Jerry) Hancock and Marilyn (Donald) Roy. Predeceased by her sister Marjorie Barry. Predeceased by her nephews Sean Hancock and Terry Roy. Predeceased by her parents Walter and Dorothy (nee Ryan) Barry. Barbara was greatly loved and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Barbie was hard working, fun loving and very giving and generous. Cremation entrusted to Nisbett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you goes to the staff at Riverview Manor for all their care and support during Barbara's stay there. If desired, donations may be made to the Peterborough Humane Society. Condolences may be left at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com. "I'll leave the door ajar, until we meet again"


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.
