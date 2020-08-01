1/1
Barbara Eileen (Hamblin) JOYES

Passed peacefully at Lakefield Extendicare on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Joyes. Loving mother of Sharon Wellman (William), Carol Phillips, Debra Calvert (Delmer), Mary Autorino (Pascual) and Beverly Joyes. Sadly missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Beverly Fife, the late Betty Simpson and the late Marion Hamblin. Special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara belonged to the Ganaraska-Duke of Kent Rebekah Lodge #131 Cobourg, and Past Supreme Ashayhi of the Supreme Royal Zuanna of the USA and Canada, member of Sphinx Zuanna #143 Cobourg. In accordance with Barbara's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family Celebration of Life held at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough. Interment to follow at Little Lake Cemetery. In memory of Barbara, donations to the Leukemia Foundation or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 1, 2020.
