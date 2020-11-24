February 21, 1930- November 19, 2020 Barbara Joyce Hanes (nee Brohart), passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Ross Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Leigh Irwin Hanes. Predeceased by her parents Edna and Ernest Brohart. Loving mother of Sue Dowdell (Terry), Bill Hanes, Laura Lynn Hanes (deceased), Debbie Walsh (Steve), Neil Hanes and Evan Hanes. Cherished grandmother to Jeff (Lee), Crystal (deceased), Jason (deceased), Tara (Craig), Leigh (Dee), Amber (Randy), Kristen (Andrew), Erin (Mike) and Addikin. She will be dearly missed by her nine great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her sister Luella Olsen and brother Lavern Brohart (Marie), predeceased by her brothers Reginald, Lloyd and Orville Brohart. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Barb was greatly loved by all who knew her and will be remembered for her kind heart, amazing sense of humor and tight loving hugs. In keeping with Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ross Memorial Hospital, Kawartha Lakes Food Bank or A Place Called Home would be appreciated.