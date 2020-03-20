|
BARBARA HELEN SCOTT (NEE LACEY) passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2020 at Victoria Manor in Lindsay at the age of 94. She was predeceased by Margaret Tansley, David Lacey and Howard Lacey. She has one remaining sibling, Patricia Love, in Ottawa. She is survived by her children and their families: Jodee Scott, son John Tourangeau; James Scott, wife Bev, son Adam, daughters Dana and Amber; Barbara van der Veen, husband Harm, sons Sye and Hendrik; Peter Scott, wife Lorraine, son Michael and daughters Carrie and Jackie. She was a grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to 13. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to her family and to her music. When her children were small, they used to make bedtime requests and would often sneak to the top of the stairs to listen to her play! Since moving to Peterborough in 1969, she taught music at PCVS and influenced hundreds of young musicians, was Director of Kawartha Lakes Music Camp, adjudicated at many music festivals, was integral in the creation of Showplace Peterborough, wrote concert reviews for the Peterborough Examiner, played the organ at Pete's games, was organist and choir director at Bridgenorth and Northminster United Churches, choir director for Bonachords, Jubilaires and Jubilation choirs, tympanist for the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra and taught Kiwanis members how to play steel drums from Trinidad! She could always be encouraged to sit down at the piano to play for any function, big or small! She was a huge musical presence in Peterborough so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra or Showplace Peterborough. Online condolences may be made at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 20, 2020