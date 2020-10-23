With sadness, we say goodbye to Barbara Rowsell-Arnup, who died on October 18, 2020 at Peterborough Retirement Residence, age 91. Born Barbara Hale in Montreal, she spent her childhood in Sussex and Woodstock, New Brunswick and Beaverton, Ontario. She began her career in downtown Toronto where she met her husband, Baxter Rowsell. They married in 1950 and built a wonderful life together. Her mother, Lois, declared that Barb had found "the nicest man in Canada". They raised three children: Brian (Patty), Jim (Karen) and Jane O'Brien (Stewart). Baxter's career took the family to Toronto, Vancouver, Scarborough, London, Markham and Unionville. Barb made friends in each of these places but her lifelong friendships with Aileen Nodwell and Merle Todd were among the highlights of her life. Baxter passed away in 1987. The next chapter of Barbara's life began in 1989 when she married Dr. Bill Arnup and moved to Lindsay, Ontario. Bill and Barb spent 22 years together. Winters were spent in Florida and summers in Lindsay. They could often be found at the golf course, lawn bowling club or around the barbecue on the condo balcony. She treasured the relationships with her step-children: Patty (predeceased), Ian, Donna Leslie (Terry), and Rob. Bill passed away in 2011. Barb was the proud grandmother of Karen, Scott, Jessica (Ryan), Lisa (Julie), Kristi (Dave), Kevin (Holly) and Lynn (Fraser); and step-grandma to Joe (Megan), Will, Valerie (JT), Bill (Sarah) and Corrie. She was grateful for seven great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Barb is fondly remembered by sisters-in-law Pauline Hale, Joan Hale and Barbara Profitt; step-sister Joan Westcott (Bill), and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers William Hale, Dr. James Hale, Rev. Malcolm Profitt and brothers-in-law Dr. Roy Rowsell (Blaikie) and Dr. Harry Rowsell (Anne). Barb was generous, fun-loving, and feisty, and her heart was filled with unconditional love for her family. In keeping with Barb's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Mission and Service Fund of the United Church of Canada or Kawartha Lakes Food Source would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca
