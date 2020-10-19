Of Lindsay, ON, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Victoria Manor at the age of 90 years. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband Hartley, Parents Orpha and Percival McMichael, Brothers Alex, Charlie, Ross and Sisters Hazel and Grace. Left to cherish her memory, Barbara is survived by daughters Dianne Spinney, Lorraine Harvey (James); grandchildren Natalie Spinney, Hartley Spinney, Melissa Harvey (Joshua Thompson), and Megan Harvey (Steven Christou). Barbara was born and grew up in Seaforth, Ontario. She married Hartley Caleb Spinney in 1957, and they lived in Stouffville, ON, where they raised two daughters, Dianne Barbara and Lorraine Margaret. Barbara was an avid Euchre player and loved to dance - her favourite was doing a fast polka. Barb was an accomplished seamstress, creating many fine dresses and outfits. She loved taking care of her rural property, manicuring the lawns and growing various beautiful flowers. Her home was the meeting place for the entire family—bountiful meals celebrating Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthdays. A well-cherished memory her grandchildren will hold close is entering her home, and locating the fresh baked cookies, butter tarts and other treats. She would often take her granddaughters, Natalie, Melissa, and Megan, to local yard sales looking for treasures and to go berry picking. Barbara always had a fond place in her heart for her grandson Hartley. Barb will always be remembered by those who loved her for her unconditional love, and being there to listen, or lend a hand whenever she could. Never did she miss an opportunity to share her smile. Funeral service to take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Stoddart Funeral Home, Lindsay. Viewing from 11:00 a.m. Covid-19 restrictions limit the in-person service to invitation-only. All guests must wear a mask and social distance. Interment to follow at the Stouffville Cemetery. For information regarding the viewing of the funeral service or attending the visitation please email barb.spinney.info
@gmail.com or phone Lorraine at 416 459 1851.